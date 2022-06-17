Amherst Police Mourn Loss Of Comfort Dog Winston Before His Second Birthday

The Amherst Police Department is mourning the loss of their Comfort Dog Winston, who died after being diagnosed with lymphoma and leukemia last weekend, the department said on Facebook.

"This progressed so aggressively that his handler, Officer Laramee, had to make the heartbreaking decision to end his pain and let him pass peacefully," on Wednesday, June 15, police said. Winston was just about to celebrate his second birthday.

"Officer Laramee had a vision for a comfort dog program here in Amherst and he was greeted with the perfectly tempered, incredibly happy, very sleepy, Winston," police said. "The program was a success in every way that Officer Laramee imagined and this loss will be felt by many."

Winston's journey started when he came to work in Amherst in September 2020, according to a post on his Instagram profile. Boonefield Labradors introduced Winston to the department where he became part of their comfort dog program.

"He was great at his job," the post read. "Good looks, supreme confidence, and willing to saddle up whenever the bell rang. "He will be deeply missed by his brothers and sisters @amherstpolicema and the many communities he visited."

People flooded the comments section of the post honoring Winston and his service to the Amherst community.

"We loved following Winston’s visits on Instagram," one Facebook user wrote. "Thank you officer Laramie for starting this program. I hope when the time is right there will be another comfort dog."

"This is beyond heartbreaking! Way too young," said another. "Life is not fair. My sincere condolences to his handler, family and PD. Thank you for your service K9 Winston. RIP good boy."

A memorial for Winston is expected in the near future, police said.

