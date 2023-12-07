Shane McCarthy was a junior business administration student at Northeastern University who graduated from Deerfield Academy. He died on Nov. 30.

It's unclear where he contracted the deadly virus, but the school said his friends and those who may have come into contact with him have been tested and treated as a precaution.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Shane McCarthy," Northeastern said in a statement. "Shane was a wonderful student and friend to many."

Shane's family wrote that he had big ambitions and big adventures planned for his life. He loved to travel to California, Texas, the Bahamas, South Korea, and China, his obituary said.

But more than that he loved his yearly summer visits to Cape Cod, where his grandparents lived.

We like to say that Shane was part land and part sea. Growing up he loved spending time with his grandfather and his uncles learning to garden, attend to farm animals, assist with yardwork or visit his uncle on construction sites. His first trip to Cape Cod was when he was only a couple months old and spent time there every summer of his life. The last five summers he spent living in Mashpee with his grandmother and working at the Popponesset Inn and New Seabury Country Club. The Cape is a special place for his family and he made many great memories and friends during his time there.

Shane's family plans to establish "A Brother Bond scholarship fund in his memory to honor his love for his brother Colin.

