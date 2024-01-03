Acme Surplus, tucked inside Thornes Marketplace at 150 Main Street, announced on New Year's that this would be the store's last week in business in a Facebook post.

We are so honored to have been members of our wonderful Northampton community for so many years. Thank you to all who showed up in the last days of 2023 to share stories about your experiences with us over the years! You continue to bring smiles to our faces as we start to say goodbye.

The store has cards, toys, funny gift items, clothing, art supplies, and a panoply of unique items. If you needed a Drunk Uncle glass, Acme Surplus had you covered. A tie-dye shirt or some markers for school? The store had plenty of that as well.

Owner Carolyn Webb-Rosenzweig told Western Mass News that saying goodbye is "bittersweet."

“Artists and young people and teachers and creative people like coming here because they can find odd things to build something with," she told the news station.

The store will close on Sunday, Jan. 7. at 5 p.m. Until then, everything must go — literally. Webb-Rosenzweig said she's selling everything, including the shelving and wire racks. She has offered to donate some of those materials to charitable organizations in need.

If you want to carry the memory of Acme Surplus, the store recently announced it has a new stock of shirts with its name and logo.

