NH Teen ID'd As Driver Killed In Wild Crash That Sent Engine Through Belchertown Home

Miles Murray was behind the wheel of the speeding car when it lost control, left the road, and went airborne in Belchertown just before 9 p.m., sending pieces of the vehicle's engine through a nearby home, Belchertown police said.

The crash caused so much damage inspectors condemned the house, friends said.

Police tried to pull Murray's 2011 Nissan Altima on Route 202 South in Belchertown, but he floored it instead, authorities said.

But he was going too fast to manage a curve in the road and skidded off the highway.

The car smashed into a mulch bed, which sent the Nissan flying. It bounced off a rock wall and a light post before crashing into a Jeep Wrangler parked in a home's driveway at 79 N. Main St. and damaged a car parked next to the Jeep, authorities said.

The Nissan's engine was ejected from the car and smashed through the wall of a neighboring home at 73 N. Main St., police said. The flying debris punched holes in the first and second floors of the house.

Murray was also ejected from the vehicle, police said.

No one else was injured.

Police found several empty beer cans scattered around the wreckage and a fake Vermont ID inside the car, authorities said.

A GoFundMe was created to help Donna Sims and her family, who lived at 73 N. Main St. home. The damage to the structure was catastrophic, the fundraiser said.

Their home has been condemned. It has been deemed unsafe to enter the property. They will be forced to find emergency accommodations and buy supplies such as food/clothing. It will take time for their insurance to assess the damage and issue payments and they pray that all of the repairs needed will be covered and that their home will not be deemed a total loss. Please, if you can, chip in and help out the Sims family get through the next few months.

