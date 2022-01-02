Woman Who Went Missing In Hampshire County Located

A New England woman who went missing has been located.

Massachusetts State Police issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Glynis Lanzetta, of Enfield, New Hampshire, who was last seen Saturday afternoon, Jan. 1 driving a green 2015 Subaru Forester with the NH plate 3927494 on Route 9 in the area of West Street in Hadley, heading in the direction of Northampton.

Early Monday morning, Jan. 3, state police announced that she has been located.

