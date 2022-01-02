Contact Us
Hampshire Franklin Daily Voice serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Franklin Daily Voice serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

Woman Who Went Missing In Hampshire County Located

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Glynis Lanzetta
Glynis Lanzetta Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A New England woman who went missing has been located.

Massachusetts State Police issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Glynis Lanzetta, of Enfield, New Hampshire, who was last seen Saturday afternoon, Jan. 1 driving a green 2015 Subaru Forester with the NH plate 3927494 on Route 9 in the area of West Street in Hadley, heading in the direction of Northampton.

Early Monday morning, Jan. 3, state police announced that she has been located.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.