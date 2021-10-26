Contact Us
Suspect In Custody After Shelter-In-Place Order Given At UMass Amherst

Kathy Reakes
UMass Amherst campus
UMass Amherst campus Photo Credit: By The original uploader was Eraboin at English Wikipedia. - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons., CC BY 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1644605

A shelter in place was issued at UMass Amherst after an armed man was reportedly on campus.

The incident took place Tuesday, Oct. 26, according to Ed Blaguszewski, executive director of Strategic Communications at UMass.

An all-clear was issued shortly after a campus emergency alert was sent to staff and students, reported 22News.

The original message said:

“Hostile armed person reported near UHS. Shelter in place and stay indoors. Wait for an all-clear signal.”

Blaguszewski told 22News a suspect is in custody. 

 “UMass Amherst Alerts: All clear. Party is in custody. Resume normal activities. All clear.” 

University Health Services is a medical clinic on campus.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

