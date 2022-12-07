GoFundMe Created For Family Of Colrain Man Killed Repairing Power Lines In Storm

Friends of a 41-year-old Colrain man killed while working to repair powerlines during a windstorm in Vermont have started a GoFundMe for his family.

Lucas Donahue, who worked as a lineman for Green Mountain Power, died on Dec. 1 while working to restore power to homes and businesses in Halifax, Vermont, after wind toppled a tree on Reed Hill Road, the Vermont State Police said. He died at the scene. The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating his death, which is standard practice, reports said.

The GoFundMe for his wife of 18 years and two children has raised more than $104,000 of its $120,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

"Luke brought positivity and a lighthearted attitude where ever he went," the campaign reads. "He always had a smile on his face, a joke at the ready, and was quick to laugh. He loved his family and his job very much. Luke made every life he touched better."

A former apprentice of Donahue's said he was a fearless and competent lineman that was beloved by his colleagues.

“One of the last times, I believe, I called him was actually to just say, ‘Man, I really wish there was more people like you, I wish there was more crews like we used to be,’” Kyle Tyrrell told VTDigger. “When I used to work with Luke, we would blow anybody out of the water. We would get more work done in a day, but we ended up laughing the whole time. It would always be fun.”

Donahue's obituary said he was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, boating, and sports.

Friends will host a celebration of life on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Sweetheart Restaurant in Shelburne Falls, Mass., from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.