Father From Amherst Pleads Not Guilty To Infant Son's Death By Adult Sleep Medication

A father from Western Massachusetts has pleaded not guilty to several charges in connection with the death of his 4-month-old son almost three years ago, the Northwestern District Attorney's office said.

Isaac Villalobos, formerly of Amherst, is facing several charges after allegedly gave he after his infant son a lethal dose of adult sleep medication on September 15, 2019, the office reports.

After being indicted by a Grand Jury, Villalobos was arrested last week in Maryland and brought back to Massachusetts on Thursday, July 14, the office reports.

The charges brought against Villalobos include manslaughter, assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury and reckless endangerment of a child, the office reports,

He is currently being held on a $250,000 bail and is due back in court on Sept. 12, the office reports. The investigation is ongoing.

