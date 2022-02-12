Alert Issued For Missing Hampshire County Man Whose Rented Vehicle Was Found Stuck In Snow

A man has gone missing in the region and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

The Massachusetts State Police and Huntington Police Department are attempting to locate Hampshire County resident Robert Sherman, age 79, of Chesterfield, who last last seen in Hampden County on Monday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m., in Westfield.

On Wednesday, Feb 9 Sherman's rented vehicle was found stuck in snow near 230 Norwich Lake Road in Huntington.

Anyone w/info is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 413-587-5700.

