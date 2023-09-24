New Report Ranks These High Schools As Franklin County’s Best

The 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Franklin County” list, released by ranking site Niche, evaluated institutions in the area and based on categories such as academics, diversity, and more, declared the following as the best of the best:

No. 1 - Frontier Regional School

Frontier Regional School No. 2 - Four Rivers Charter Public School

Four Rivers Charter Public School No. 3 - Turners Fall High School

Turners Fall High School No. 4 - Greenfield High School

Greenfield High School No. 5 - Mohawk Trail Regional High School

All four schools received a grade of “B” or higher based on data compiled from dozens of public data sources and millions of reviews, with Four Rivers clocking in at an “A-” for its high marks in teachers, academics, diversity, and college prep.

A close second, Frontier Regional earned a “B+” for its slightly lower ratings in teachers and diversity, though it got a boost from sports (rated “A,” as opposed to Four Rivers’ “B-”) and college prep.

Greenfield and Pioneer Valley earned a “B” grade in reviews, with sports and diversity ranking highest at the former. Teachers and sports earned the best marks for the latter.

Food, however, ranked at a “C+” for the top three schools; only Pioneer Valley’s food rating hit “B-.”

Other categories included in the assessment of each school were clubs and activities, administration, and resources and facilities.

