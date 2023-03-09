Contact Us
Child Porn Repeat Offender: Central Mass Man Busted While On Probation Gets Decade
'Granby Girl' Case: After ID, Fund Created To Give Patricia Ann Tucker New Gravemarker

Authorities last month identified Patricia Ann Tucker as the "Granby Girl," a woman found shot in the head and left in the woods in 1978, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office announced on Monday, March 6.
It took 45 years for police to identify the woman known only as the "Granby Girl," and now a group of people online want to make sure people never forget it.  

The body of Patricia Ann Tucker was found in November 1978. She had been shot in the head and dragged off a logging road in Granby. For years, her grave was only marked by a simple white cross. In 1998, a group of people raised the money to get a tombstone for her resting place that read "Unknown."

Now, a new GoFundMe fundraiser created by Private Investigations for the Missing has raised more than its $2,000 goal to allow cover the cost of a grave marker with the name her mother gave her. 

"Now that Patricia has been given her name back, her family wants to give her a new headstone. "We’re raising funds to cover the cost. Your donations will be received by Private Investigations for the Missing, a nonprofit organization that will work with the family to replace the grave marker.

Tucker's son Matthew Dale has said he plans to move her to a plot at the West Street cemetery. 

Police still don't know who killed her, though they believe her husband, Gerald Coleman, is the most likely suspect. He never reported her missing, and he had a violent streak. Coleman died in a Massachusetts state prison in 1996 after being convicted of rape and assault with a dangerous weapon, police said. 

Click here to see the GoFundMe campaign. 

