Massive Fireworks Haul Found During Routine Traffic Stop In Hatfield

Police pulled over the 22-year-old Springfield man in Hatfield on Sunday, July 2, on Route 91 after a trooper noticed his insurance had been canceled. As the officer approached the 2019 Infiniti, they saw 64 boxes of fireworks in plain view, officials said.

Authorities charged the man with various motor vehicle infractions, unlawful possession of fireworks, and driving with a suspended license, state police said.

Officials did not release the man's name.

They turned the fireworks over to the bomb squad for disposal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.