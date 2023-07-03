Fair 82°

Massive Fireworks Haul Found During Routine Traffic Stop In Hatfield

State police stopped one of the most patriotic men in Massachusetts over the weekend. 

Massachusetts State Police seized 64 boxes of fireworks during a routine traffic stop in Hatfield over the weekend.
Josh Lanier
Police pulled over the 22-year-old Springfield man in Hatfield on Sunday, July 2, on Route 91 after a trooper noticed his insurance had been canceled. As the officer approached the 2019 Infiniti, they saw 64 boxes of fireworks in plain view, officials said.

Authorities charged the man with various motor vehicle infractions, unlawful possession of fireworks, and driving with a suspended license, state police said. 

Officials did not release the man's name. 

They turned the fireworks over to the bomb squad for disposal. 

