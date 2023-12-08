Joshua Martinelli, 29, of Northampton, faces several charges from the Thursday, Dec. 7, shooting, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Martinelli lives in a two-family home on Wright Avenue and allegedly fired multiple bullets from the AK-47-style rifle into the adjoining residence. There were four people inside, but none were hit.

However, one man will need to see a tailor after a bullet somehow tore a hole through the pants he was wearing but didn't strike him, the district attorney said.

Martinelli is charged with:

Four assault to murder charges,

Four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

One count of animal cruelty

Destruction of property

Possession of an assault weapon

Possession of a large-capacity firearm

Possession of a large-capacity feeding device

Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without an FID card.

The animal cruelty charge comes from Martinelli firing the weapon with his dog next to him, the prosecutor said.

“The Northampton Police Department should be commended for their rapid response to an extremely volatile situation,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington. “Responding officers quickly apprehended the defendant and protected the public from any further harm. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured by the defendant’s dangerous conduct."

