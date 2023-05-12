Beloved Book Store Moving To Shelburne Falls

John Petrovato, the owner of the store, posted about the move of the Raven Used Books' Facebook page. He said he would close the Cambridge shop this summer after 18 years to open a new location at The Mills at Shelburne Falls, 49 Conway St. He didn't give a specific date for the move.

Aside from the view, the new location comes with added perks.

"In addition to over 2,500 square feet of bookshelf space, the new location will also have a small café space and host indoor and outdoor events," Petrovato wrote. "Shelburne Falls boasts a large community of artists and galleries, as well as the beautiful 'Bridge of Flowers.'"

He added that gift certificates and credit slips will be honored at either location.

