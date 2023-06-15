Mostly Cloudy 71°

SHARE

Greenfield Road Closed After Head-On Collision; 1 Person Seriously Injured

Officers in Greenfield have shut down Route 2 Bypass near Adams Road after a head-on collision Thursday afternoon, June 15. 

Greenfield police say they expect Route 2 Bypass near Adams Road will be closed for several hours following a head-on collision Thursday afternoon, June 15. Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.
Greenfield police say they expect Route 2 Bypass near Adams Road will be closed for several hours following a head-on collision Thursday afternoon, June 15. Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash. Photo Credit: Greenfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Drivers should avoid the area as police investigate the crash and clean up the scene. Authorities say it will remain shut down for several hours, which will cause delays for evening commuters. 

Police responded to the crash between two trucks around 2 p.m. The driver of one vehicle had to be cut from the cab and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Photos from the scene show two smashed trucks in the center of the road with debris littering the asphalt. 

It's unclear how many people were in the trucks when they crashed. Calls to authorities for information were not immediately returned. 

Check back with The Daily Voice for updates on this developing story. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE