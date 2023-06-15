Greenfield Road Closed After Head-On Collision; 1 Person Seriously Injured

Drivers should avoid the area as police investigate the crash and clean up the scene. Authorities say it will remain shut down for several hours, which will cause delays for evening commuters.

Police responded to the crash between two trucks around 2 p.m. The driver of one vehicle had to be cut from the cab and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Photos from the scene show two smashed trucks in the center of the road with debris littering the asphalt.

It's unclear how many people were in the trucks when they crashed. Calls to authorities for information were not immediately returned.

