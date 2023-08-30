Florida Man Accused Of Turners Falls Shooting Pleads Not Guilty To 11 Charges: DA

Gil Viera, 30, of Sunrise, Florida, is accused of shooting a man near 30 11th St. in the Turners Falls neighborhood known as The Patch just before 1 p.m., the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Paramedics took the victim, a 30-year-old Athol man, to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he is expected to survive, authorities said.

Police from multiple departments, including state police helicopters, searched for Viera for hours until they finally caught up with Viera around 6:30 p.m. on I-91 in Holyoke, authorities said. Officers arrested him without incident.

Viera is charged with:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon;

Assault and battery with a firearm;

Assault and battery causing serious bodily injury;

Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony;

Possession of ammunition without an FID card;

Possession of heroin;

Possession of cocaine;

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a residence;

Carrying a firearm without a license;

Withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding;

Disorderly conduct

Viera pleaded not guilty to the charges, but Judge William Mazanec ordered Viera held without bail for 120 days, saying he was "too dangerous to release," according to the prosecutor's office.

He will be available for $100,000 bail after the 120 day period has expired.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.