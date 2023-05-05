Overcast 55°

SHARE

Flames Melt Semi-Truck On West Road In Bernardston: Fire Department

A semi-truck was nearly burnt to a crisp after it caught on fire in Franklin County this week, according to fire officials.

A truck was found fully engulfed in flames in Bernardston on Thursday, May 4
A truck was found fully engulfed in flames in Bernardston on Thursday, May 4 Photo Credit: Bernardston Fire Department on Facebook
David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories

Crews responded to a fully involved vehicle fire at 24 West Road in Bernardston around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, the Bernardston Fire Department said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2007 Kenworth fully engulfed in flames. The truck was not threatening any structures and was quickly put out, the department said.

No injures were reported and the scene was cleared about an hour later. No other information was released. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE