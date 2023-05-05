Flames Melt Semi-Truck On West Road In Bernardston: Fire Department

Crews responded to a fully involved vehicle fire at 24 West Road in Bernardston around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, the Bernardston Fire Department said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2007 Kenworth fully engulfed in flames. The truck was not threatening any structures and was quickly put out, the department said.

No injures were reported and the scene was cleared about an hour later. No other information was released.

