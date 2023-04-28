Fair 51°

Fatal Fire: Person Died Trying To Get Personal Items Out Of Flames In Cummington

One person was killed and another seriously injured in an early morning fire on Friday, April 28, in Hampshire County, authorities said. 

Cummington firefighters battled the early morning fire on Friday, April 28, for two hours before they put it out. Preliminary investigations show the fire wasn't intentionally set.
Photo Credit: Massachusetts Department of Fire Services
Josh Lanier
Cummington firefighters received a 911 call just after 5:30 a.m. to 9 Thayer Corner Road, where they found a two-story home completely engulfed in flames, the state fire marshal said. 

 A preliminary investigation showed that the two occupants escaped the fire, but one went back inside to retrieve personal items and did not make it back out, officials said. 

The second victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials did not release their names. 

“If there’s a fire at home, it’s urgent that everyone get out, stay out, and call 911,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “A fire at home can become deadly in less than three minutes. Don’t risk your life for items that can be replaced.”

It took fire crews more than two hours to put out the flames. The home had working smoke alarms. Investigators do not believe the blaze was intentionally set, but it's unclear what sparked the fire. 

Firefighters prevented the flames from reaching other homes, but one vehicle was damaged in the conflagration, the fire marshal said.  

