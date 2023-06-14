Partly Cloudy 67°

Fake Cop: Man Caught Riding In Bernardston In Fake Police Car With Gun, Badge

A man with a history of impersonating a police officer was arrested in Franklin County on Tuesday, June 13, for dressing up like a cop and riding around in a car that mimicked a patrol cruiser, the real police said. 

Bernardston police pulled over a car Tuesday night, June 13, that was painted to look like a patrol cruiser with the driver inside decked out in a tactical vest, fake police badge, gun, handcuffs, and a knife, authorities said.
Josh Lanier
The man, whose name has not been released, was pulled over in Bernardston after officers noticed his Crown Victoria car had a paint scheme nearly identical to that of a police cruiser, authorities said. 

The driver was decked out in a tactical vest with a police-style badge pinned to the front. He also had a pistol, handcuffs, knives, and several other items officers carry while on duty, Bernardston police said. 

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the man is being held in jail pending a dangerousness hearing. 

But this is not his firm time playing dress-up. 

He's known in New Hampshire for impersonating a police officer, among other things, Bernardston police said. 

Officers said they want residents to remain vigilant and to call 911 if they feel something isn't right. 

