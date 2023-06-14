Fake Cop: Man Caught Riding In Bernardston In Fake Police Car With Gun, Badge

The man, whose name has not been released, was pulled over in Bernardston after officers noticed his Crown Victoria car had a paint scheme nearly identical to that of a police cruiser, authorities said.

The driver was decked out in a tactical vest with a police-style badge pinned to the front. He also had a pistol, handcuffs, knives, and several other items officers carry while on duty, Bernardston police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the man is being held in jail pending a dangerousness hearing.

But this is not his firm time playing dress-up.

He's known in New Hampshire for impersonating a police officer, among other things, Bernardston police said.

Officers said they want residents to remain vigilant and to call 911 if they feel something isn't right.

