Ex-Priest Stole Over $100K From Granby Church To Buy Power Tools, Video Games: DA

A former Hampshire County Roman catholic priest is accused of spending more than $100,000 of the parish's money to buy himself video games, a riding lawn mower, power tools, and more, officials said. 

Tomasz Gorny in 2010
Tomasz Gorny in 2010 Photo Credit: Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield Massachusetts
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Tomasz J. Gorny, 43, of Amherst, will be arraigned on a charge of larceny over $1,200 on Friday, June 16, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. 

Gorny served as a priest of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Granby until the Diocese of Springfield began an internal audit after leaders noticed some accounting irregularities, authorities said. They turned over their findings to Granby detectives, who opened an investigation into him. 

Officers found a storage unit in Easthampton belonging to Gorny filled with power tools, a riding mower, food, wine, car accessories, video games, and clothes that police say he bought using parish money. 

It's unclear when Gorny was removed as the priest at Immaculate Heart, but he was taken off the church's website in late 2020, according to internet archives. 

The Springfield diocese ordained Gorny, a Polish native, in 2010, reports show. 

