Planet Fitness Opens New Massachusetts Location

Planet Fitness has opened a brand-new location in Massachusetts.

The business is located in Worcester at 535 Lincoln Street in Lincoln Plaza, representatives announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

New members can join for $1 down and $10 per month through Wednesday, March 9, they said.

This offer is also available at the Planet Fitness locations at Worcester-Webster Square, Webster, and Shrewsbury to celebrate the new location opening in the area.

The 21,000 square-foot fitness center has 120 pieces of cardio equipment, 73 pieces of strength and free weights equipment, and private locker rooms along with other amenities, representatives said.

“This marks the 56th location from our franchisee group and we are grateful for this opportunity to expand our footprint in Worcester specifically; we opened our first Worcester club in 2012 and it makes perfect sense to provide another location to this growing and vibrant city, especially after a year that reinforced how important both physical and mental wellness is for all of us,” said Brian Kablik, Planet Fitness franchisee.

