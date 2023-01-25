Contact Us
Breaking News: Here's When Damaging Wind Gusts From Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Could Cause Power Outages
Aldi To Open Soon In Northampton: Report

Aldi is set to open three stores in Massachusetts in the first quarter of this year. The Northampton store will open its doors in March, reports said. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Marques Thomas

Aldi, the discount grocery chain, is going through a boom period at the moment and will open three stores in Massachusetts in the first three months of 2023. A store in Northampton is scheduled to open in March, according to MassLive.

The company plans to open the Northampton store at 303 King Street, but an exact date was not available. 

This will be the third store Aldi will open in Massachusetts this year. 

According to the company's website, it opened a store in Westfield on Jan. 5 and will open another branch Thursday, Jan. 26. 

