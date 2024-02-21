7 $100,000 Winning Lottery Tickets Sold On Same Day Across Mass

The aptly named Lucky Mart in Woburn sold two of the winning tickets.

The $650,000 winner was sold at Cumberland Farms in Northbridge on the $2,000,000 50X Cashword game.

The $100,000 tickets were purchased at:

Haverhill — Circle K (Millions game)

Woburn — Lucky Mart ($15,000,000 Money Maker game)

Woburn — Lucky Mart (Mass Cash drawing)

Woburn — Loyal Order of Moose (Quick $100s)

Athol — Country Convenience (300X)

East Longmeadow — Pride Station & Store ($15,000,000 Money Maker)

Adams — Mahant Oasis Liquors ($100,000 Extra Play)

The stores will receive bonuses for selling the winning tickets.

The names of the winners were not released.

More than $1,000 people won more than $650 playing the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday. Click here to see the list and where they purchased the tickets.

