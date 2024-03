The winner collected a $4 million prize by playing the "$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash" $10 scratch-off game in Greenfield. Only one $4 million jackpot remains.

The name of the winner was not released.

The ticket was sold at Sandri Stop Smart at 416 Federal St. in Greenfield. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale.

The winner was one of 502 people who collected prizes worth $600 or more on Tuesday.

