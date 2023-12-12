Fair 41°

Southampton Man Killed In Easthampton Crash

A 21-year-old Hampshire County man was killed Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, after he blew through a four-way stop in Easthampton, authorities said. 

<p>The man drove through this intersection on Pomeroy Meadow Road, Loudville Road, and Glendale Street, struck the guardrail, and was briefly airborne before he crashed into a nearby field, police said.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
The Southampton man was driving east on Pomeroy Meadow Road when he crashed near the intersection with Loudville Road and Glendale Street just after 6:30 a.m., Easthampton police said. 

Police have not released the man's name as they notify his family. 

Investigators said he crashed into a guardrail after he went through the four-way stop and briefly went airborne before slamming down into a field near a wooded area. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police closed the intersection for several hours as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the crash site. 

Authorities are investigating the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back with the Daily Voice for updates. 

