The Southampton man was driving east on Pomeroy Meadow Road when he crashed near the intersection with Loudville Road and Glendale Street just after 6:30 a.m., Easthampton police said.

Police have not released the man's name as they notify his family.

Investigators said he crashed into a guardrail after he went through the four-way stop and briefly went airborne before slamming down into a field near a wooded area. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police closed the intersection for several hours as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the crash site.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Daily Voice for updates.

