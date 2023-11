The crash happened just after 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Grayson Drive in Springfield when the car left the road and struck the tree, police said.

The woman, who police did not identify, died at the scene. The driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the car, but Springfield police are investigating.

