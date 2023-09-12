White Hut, Named Among Best Burger Spots In US, Opens New Location In Holyoke

Holyoke's White Hut is located at 825 Hampden St. and will feature the same menu of delicious breakfast options and its award-winning hamburgers and hot dogs.

Online food magazine Thrillist said a White Hut burger is one of the 50 best in the country and one "you need to try right now."

The magazine said the White Hut burger's "classic diner style" is nearly perfect.

Some burgers are made to be sandwich stackers, to look like some sort of circular food Jenga when you’re done. The White Hut burger is not one of those. You barely need to put ketchup on it. Just get two cheeseburgers with fried onions and (maybe) ketchup.

The Daddest called White Hut's burger one of the 30 best in America.

If you're looking to try this much-beloved burger, you'll have to check out the new Holyoke location — for now. The West Springfield restaurant will be closed from Sept. 11 until Oct. 4.

