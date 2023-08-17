Overcast 76°

SHARE

Wanted Man Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor Caught Within 15 Minutes After Springfield Stabbing: Cops

A 26-year-old man out on bail for a firearms charge didn't make it very far after he cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet earlier this week, authorities said. In fact, Springfield police caught him in under 15 minutes hiding in someone's garage less than a quarter mile away.

Shaquan Morales
Shaquan Morales Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Shaquan Morales, of Springfield, was arrested just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, on Sycamore Street, Springfield police said. 

Officers had been called to Edgewood Street for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police found the victim and Morales, authorities said. Morales bolted at the sight of cops, and they saw his court-order GPS ankle fall to the ground as he ran. 

A police dog and his handler tracked him down within minutes to a nearby garage, officials said. Officers were able to talk him out without incident. 

The victim told officers that Morales was cutting off his ankle monitor when he stabbed the victim with scissors, authorities said. 

Morales, who was convicted of gun charges in 2020, was out on bail on a pending firearms charge from a 2021 arrest, authorities said. He also has a pending felony charge for breaking and entering in 2022. 

Morales is now charged with: 

  • Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Probation Warrant
  • Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE