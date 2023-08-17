Wanted Man Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor Caught Within 15 Minutes After Springfield Stabbing: Cops

Shaquan Morales, of Springfield, was arrested just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, on Sycamore Street, Springfield police said.

Officers had been called to Edgewood Street for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police found the victim and Morales, authorities said. Morales bolted at the sight of cops, and they saw his court-order GPS ankle fall to the ground as he ran.

A police dog and his handler tracked him down within minutes to a nearby garage, officials said. Officers were able to talk him out without incident.

The victim told officers that Morales was cutting off his ankle monitor when he stabbed the victim with scissors, authorities said.

Morales, who was convicted of gun charges in 2020, was out on bail on a pending firearms charge from a 2021 arrest, authorities said. He also has a pending felony charge for breaking and entering in 2022.

Morales is now charged with:

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Probation Warrant

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

