Victims Hid As Man Broke Into Springfield Home, Pointed Gun At Them: Police

Edwin Rolon is accused of breaking into a Fremont Street apartment on Saturday morning, Aug. 5, and pointing a gun at the people inside, Springfield police said. The victims said they hid in a closet as he went through their house stealing cash and riding away on a bike.

A few hours later around noon, police spotted a man who matched Rolon's description on city cameras in the 600 block of Main Street, where officers arrested him, authorities said.

Rolon is charged with four counts of home invasion and larceny over $1,200, Springfield police said.

