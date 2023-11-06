Teen Shot After Jumping Into Stranger's Car At Springfield Gas Station: Cops

Officers received a Shotspotter alert around 6:45 p.m. for Citgo in the 0-100 block of Locust Street on Sunday, Nov. 5, Springfield police said.

Investigators said the shooting happened when the boy got into the driver's seat of someone's car. The shooter got into the car and drove away following the incident.

Paramedics took the teen to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Springfield City Councilor Lavar Click Bruce told Western Mass News the shooting left him confused.

“Why are we carrying a gun at a gas station, that’s one of the first questions I have," Click-Bruce told the outlet. "The 16-year-old, where are your parents? The parent, why don’t you know where your kid, your young man is at that time?”

Springfield police are working to answer some of those questions.

