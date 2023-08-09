Teen Carjacks Uber At Gunpoint In Springfield But Doesn't Make It Far: Police

The teen ordered an Uber on Friday, Aug. 4, just after 2 p.m. to pick him up on Locust Street, Springfield police said. When the car arrived, the kid pulled a gun on the driver and ordered him to get out.

The teen, despite being barely old enough to have a driver's license, hopped in the driver's seat and sped away. Police spotted the stolen Uber near Boston Road and tried to pull it over, but he sped away, sparking a chase, authorities said.

The car thief crashed into a parked motorcycle in the 1500 block of State Street, which blew out one of the Uber's tires. He didn't make it much further because he lost control and slammed into a fence on Berlin Street, police said.

The boy jumped out and tried to run away, but a Springfield police dog named Phoenix was faster, forcing the teen to take refuge inside a Gazebo at Adams Park, where police arrested him.

Authorities did not release the teen's name because of his age.

