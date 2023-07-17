Springfield Man Convicted Of Sex Trafficking 13-Year-Old In Group Home

Carlos Casillas, 51, was convicted Friday, July 14, following a three-day trial, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. A sentencing date has not been set.

Police began investigating Casillas in September 2021 after he reached out to a 13-year-old girl through Facebook Messenger, the federal prosecutor said. At the time, the girl was living at a group home in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Casillas picked her up after their online discussion, and he eventually took her to a hotel, officials said.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy called Casillas' crimes "beyond horrific."

Carlos Casillas preyed on a vulnerable 13-year-old girl in state custody. His conduct was beyond horrific and now he will face the lengthy sentence of incarceration the law requires for sex trafficking of a minor. This office and the incredibly dedicated federal, state, and local law enforcement partners we work with will never cease in our efforts to protect children from sexual exploitation.

The charge of sex trafficking of a minor under 14 years old carries a minimum sentence of at least 15 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.