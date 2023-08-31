A Few Clouds 74°

SHARE

Springfield Killing: Man Charged In Shootout That Left 1 Dead, 1 Wounded

A 37-year-old man recovering from a gunshot wound at Baystate Medical Center is charged with a Thursday, Aug. 31, killing, authorities said. 

Springfield police
Springfield police Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Thomas Whitlock, of Springfield, is charged with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a gun within 500 feet of a building, Springfield police said. 

The shooting happened at 9 a.m. on Leland Drive, where police found a man bleeding from a bullet wound, police said. Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. 

Police have not released his name. 

Whitlock walked into Baystate a short time later for treatment. Police arrested him around 12:15 p.m. with the man's killing. 

"The suspect and the deceased were well known to each other and are alleged to have shot one another," Ryan Walsh, a Springfield police spokesperson said. 

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and Hampden County District Attorney's Office are investigating the case. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE