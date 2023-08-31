Springfield Killing: Man Charged In Shootout That Left 1 Dead, 1 Wounded

Thomas Whitlock, of Springfield, is charged with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a gun within 500 feet of a building, Springfield police said.

The shooting happened at 9 a.m. on Leland Drive, where police found a man bleeding from a bullet wound, police said. Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Police have not released his name.

Whitlock walked into Baystate a short time later for treatment. Police arrested him around 12:15 p.m. with the man's killing.

"The suspect and the deceased were well known to each other and are alleged to have shot one another," Ryan Walsh, a Springfield police spokesperson said.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and Hampden County District Attorney's Office are investigating the case.

