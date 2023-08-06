Southwick Restaurant Owner Killed In Florida Motorcycle Crash: Family

Richard Daviau owned Prim3 St3akhous3 in Southwick with his brother and sister. The threes in the name refer to the three siblings — Debbie, Todd, and Richard, Daviau.

His sister, Debbie Daviau, wrote about Richard's death on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Prim3 St3akhous3, is the embodiment of a vision of 3 siblings, Todd, Deborah, and Richard Daviau. It is with heavy hearts that Todd and Deborah announce that their brother and partner, Richard Daviau was tragically killed while riding his motorcycle in Florida on Friday, August 4, 2023 by a driver under the influence.Richard was a man who lived and loved life passionately. A husband, son, father, and friend who lit up any room he entered, he was our little brother and his death will forever leave a hole in our hearts. Prim3 St3akhous3 will passionately honor his vision for our business. "3" will remain part of our brand and logo as certainly as Richard will remain a part of us.

Rich Daviau previously owned Damn Yankees BBQ in South Deerfield, but he had to close the business as he recovered from a lengthy and nearly fatal battle against COVID-19.

He spent nearly three months at Baystate Medical Center in 2020 fighting the virus.

Rich Daviau loved motorcycles as much as food, his friends and family said in social media posts. He was a member of the Palmer chapter of the Latin American Motorcycle Association. The group put out a video on Facebook for Rich with the simple caption, "R.I.P. Brother."

The Daviau family has not publicly released funeral arraignments.

