'Some Serious Firepower' Found In Springfield Man's Home During Search, Police Say

Springfield resident Ivan Marrero Jr., age 38, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 4 following a search of his Eastern Avenue home conducted by members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, Springfield Police announced.

The search was a culmination of a months-long drug and illegal firearm investigation into Marrero's residence.

Before the search warrant was executed, detectives conducting surveillance on the home saw Marrero get into a car and drive away, eventually stopping on Worthington Street. At this point, detectives detained him and searched his car, allegedly finding 60 grams of marijuana inside.

Detectives then commenced the search of his home, finding a loaded firearm, several types of ammunition, two round 50 drum magazines, and additional magazines. Additionally, drugs taken from the residence included over 165 grams of cocaine, around 560 bags of heroin, crack cocaine, and Oxycontin, according to the department.

The search didn't stop there, as authorities also allegedly found $7,100 in cash inside the home.

To make matters worse for Marrero, the firearm was later found to be stolen out of Holyoke, police said.

After the search, Marrero was slapped with a long list of charges. Some of these included:

Firearm violation with 3 prior violent/drug crimes;

Five counts of possession of a large-capacity magazine;

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm;

Trafficking cocaine;

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A, B, and D drug.

According to Springfield Police, Marrero has already been convicted of illegal firearms charges on three separate occasions, the most recent being in 2020.

This prompted Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno to call on judges to keep offenders such as Marrero in jail.

"How many times must these repeat violent criminal offenders be arrested on serious gun and drug charges before our courts and some judges stop this ‘catch and release’ game and actually do their job and hold up their end of our partnership to keep our streets, neighborhoods, and residents safe," Sarno said, continuing, "This individual had some serious firepower."

The search marked the 125th illegal gun seized by the Springfield Police Firearms Unit so far this year, police said.

