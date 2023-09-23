Smooth-Skinned Criminals: Men Stole $10K In Health, Beauty Products in Holyoke, Police Say

Jayson Johnson, 25, and Sequanne Madden, 19, both of Queens, New York, face several charges after being busted by Holyoke police, authorities said.

Officers were called to Stop and Shop on Northampton Street after the store's security saw the men stealing thousands of dollars worth of products, Holyoke police said.

Police arrived as the men spotted them and tried to make a getaway, but neither made it very far, authorities reported. The store said it recovered $5,000 worth of merchandise from the two men.

Inside their car in the parking lot, officers recovered "several full large trash bags" filled with items from surrounding stores, Holyoke police said. Many still had the security tags on them. Investigators say they recovered more than 300 items worth nearly $10,000.

When officers asked for their names, they lied, but fingerprints proved their true identities, police said. They were both fugitives from justice with multiple warrants for their arrests, according to authorities.

They were charged with the following crimes.

Jayson Johnson:

Organized retail crime

Receiving stolen property over $1200

Larceny over $1200

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Five fugitive from justice warrants

Sequanne Madden:

Organized retail crime

Receiving stolen property over $1200

Larceny over $1200

Six fugitive from justice warrants

Furnishing a false name

