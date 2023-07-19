Second Man Charged With Fatal Shooting In Holyoke

Ryan Navarro, of Holyoke, was arrested Tuesday, July 18, and charged with murder in the May 13 killing of 27-year-old Jasell Camacho, the Hampden County District Attorney said. James Carmenatty, 34, of Holyoke, was arrested days after Camacho was found shot to death in Holyoke, officials said.

Both men are being held without bail.

Holyoke police responded to the shooting after they received a ShotSpotter alert just after 1:30 a.m. and found Camacho lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of Lyman and High Streets. He was bleeding from a bullet wound, and despite responders' efforts to save his life, Camacho died at the scene.

A short time later, a man showed up at Holyoke Medical Center, where doctors treated him for a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive, police said. Officials did not release his name.

