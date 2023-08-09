Police Say Goodbye To Beloved K9 After 7 Years Of Service In Longmeadow

The long-serving Longmeadow police K9 died Tuesday, Aug. 8, after a brief battle with cancer. Kai's handler and best friend, Sgt. VanBuskirk, was at his side when he died, as Kai was by the officer's side in life.

Kai joined the Longmeadow Police Department in 2015 and earned several commendations for meritorious service, from capturing criminals to helping locate lost children. He retired in 2023 to live out his days with VanBuskirk.

Longmeadow police added Reuben to its roster to take over Kai's duties after his retirement in January, the department announced on Facebook.

