Edgar Soto-Irizarry, 30, of Holyoke, was found bleeding from a bullet wound around 9:20 a.m. on Appleton Street, the Hampton County District Attorney said. Police arrived after receiving a 911 call.

Paramedics attempted to save Soto-Irizarry's life, but he died at the scene.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

