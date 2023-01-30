Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Hit By Car Near Pittsfield Park: Police
Police & Fire

Woman Stabbed To Death In Springfield Parking Lot: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department on Facebook

Springfield police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman over the weekend. 

Police were called to Chestnut Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, to a report a woman had been stabbed in a parking lot on Liberty Street, Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh tweeted

Officers provided first aid until paramedics could rush her to Baystate Medical Center, but doctors were not able to save her life, Walsh wrote. He did not release the woman's name. 

Springfield police are now searching for the killer. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.