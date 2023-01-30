Woman Stabbed To Death In Springfield Parking Lot: Police

Springfield police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman over the weekend.

Police were called to Chestnut Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, to a report a woman had been stabbed in a parking lot on Liberty Street, Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh tweeted.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics could rush her to Baystate Medical Center, but doctors were not able to save her life, Walsh wrote. He did not release the woman's name.

Springfield police are now searching for the killer.

