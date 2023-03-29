Woman Stabbed At Dunkin Donuts: Springfield Police Bust Holyoke Man In Attack

A woman was stabbed at a Dunkin Donuts in Hampden County on Tuesday, March 28, and police say they've captured the man responsible.

Juan Rivera, 34, of Holyoke, is charged with the attack at the store on Main Street in Springfield, police said.

Police were walled to the Dunkin Donuts just before 11:30 a.m. to reports that a woman had been stabbed. It's unclear where she was wounded. Paramedics rushed her to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers quickly relayed information on the suspect and police spotted Rivera walking nearby. They found two knives on him, police said.

Rivera is charged with —

Armed Robbery

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon - Serious Bodily Injury

Assault

