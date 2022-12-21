Woman, 25, And Her Dog Killed While Taking Walk In West Springfield: Police

A 25-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed while walking her dog Tuesday afternoon in West Springfield, authorities said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was walking near the intersection of Piper Rd and Monastery Ave just after 5:30 p.m. when a car crashed into her, West Springfield police said. Responders rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not save her life. The woman's dog was also killed in the wreck.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.