Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Damaging Wind Gusts Of 50-Plus MPH Will Be Main Threat From Pre-Christmas Storm
Police & Fire

Woman, 25, And Her Dog Killed While Taking Walk In West Springfield: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
West Springfield Police
West Springfield Police Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

A 25-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed while walking her dog Tuesday afternoon in West Springfield, authorities said. 

The woman, whose name was not released, was walking near the intersection of Piper Rd and Monastery Ave just after 5:30 p.m. when a car crashed into her, West Springfield police said. Responders rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not save her life. The woman's dog was also killed in the wreck. 

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.