'Vast Areas Of Ice' - Flight Crews Resume Search For Lost 11-Year-Old On CT River

The search continued by air, land, and water for missing 11-year-old boy Aiden Blanchard today, Thursday, Feb. 11, the sixth day of his disappearance.

Chicopee Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing searched the Connecticut River and its banks from the Massachusetts Turnpike down to the Connecticut state line, seeking any evidence related to Aiden's disappearance, police said in an update.

"The flight crew did not locate any evidence related to Aiden’s disappearance. The crew observed vast areas of ice covering parts of the river," police said.

Photos of the Connecticut River taken by the MSP Air Wing flight crew on Feb. 11. Massachusetts State Police

Police also searched south of where Route 91 crosses the river down to Memorial Bridge in Springfield, and again further south-north of Six Flags in Agawam.

Various State Police specialized units, including the Air Wing, Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Drone Unit, along with the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County, will continue to search along with local police in the coming days.

Aiden, of Chicopee, was last seen Friday, February 5, at approximately 11:30 a.m. as he was walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road, and was believed to be heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.

Aiden is 5’ tall, 100 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

Police are focusing their search on the river based on information that Aiden was last known to be near the boat ramp. The operation remains focused on locating Aiden, or any evidence showing his direction of travel or whereabouts.

So far, evidence points to Aiden having been alone and near the river when he went missing, police said. No foul play is suspected at this time. All leads continue to be investigated, police said.

Anyone who has information that may help locate Aiden, or who believes they may have seen him, should immediately call 911, Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

