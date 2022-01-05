SUV Crashes Into Tree After Driver Swerves To Avoid Deer In Hampden County, Police Say

A driver is expected to be okay after hitting a tree head-on after swerving to avoid hitting a deer in Western Massachusetts.

The crash took place in Hampden County around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the Town of Goshen.

That's when Goshen firefighters, Massachusetts State Police, and Highland Ambulance personnel were called to the area of 620 East Street for a report of a car into a tree.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the driver of the SUV had already exited the vehicle, fire department officials said.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, said he lost control while trying to avoid hitting a deer.

The SUV clipped a maple tree before colliding head-on with another. The force of the collision caused the airbags to be deployed, officials said.

Firefighters disconnected the battery and checked the SUV for leaking fluids but found none.

The driver was not injured.

An investigation is underway.

