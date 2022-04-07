Suspects On Run After Home Burglary Interrupted In Westfield

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into an occupied home and fled when officers arrived in Western Massachusetts.

The incident took place in Hampden County around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 5 in Westfield at a home on Crescent Circle.

Westfield Police responded to the scene after the resident called 911 when she heard someone in the basement of her home, police said.

When officers arrived, one suspect fled on foot into the woods. A second suspect, located just down the street, fled in a vehicle, police added.

Southwick and state police K-9s, along with the Westfield drone and the state police air wing all assisted in a search for the suspects, but at this time they have not been located or identified, police said.

The vehicle is believed to be a newer white Honda CRV with a Connecticut license plate, but police said they believe the plate was stolen from another vehicle.

"At this time, there is no evidence that either suspect was armed," police said.

Any residents in that area with exterior cameras are asked to check for any footage of the suspects or the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mazza at (413)-642-9390 or r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.