Police & Fire

Suspected Pimp Faces Life Sentence; Allegedly Forced 5 Victims Into Prostitution

Kristin Palpini
Justice
A man who allegedly prostituted five victims in Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as other states, is facing at least 10 years and up to a lifetime in prison if convicted.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Ronald Hall, 48, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and formerly of Connecticut, was indicted on five charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of transportation of an individual with the intent to engage in prostitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts.

Hall is accused of pimping in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Las Vegas for seven years - from January 2012 to December 2019.

If convicted, a charge of sex trafficking provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison. Conviction on the transportation charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

This is not the first time Hall has been accused of pimping. 

He was arrested in 2016 in East Lyme, Connecticut, on a warrant for first-degree promoting prostitution and conspiracy to commit promoting prostitution charges. 

Hall was arrested again in January on kidnapping and other charges in Natick, Massachusetts. 

An August dangerousness hearing resulted in Hall being held without bail, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette

The following law enforcement agencies worked on the investigation and prosecution of the case against Hall: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts; Homeland Security; and Massachusetts State Police.

