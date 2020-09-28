Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice
Hampden Daily Voice

Suspect Who Tried To Pull Woman Off Main Street In Court Today

Kristin Palpini
sirens
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to grab a woman off Main Street in an apparent kidnapping attempt. He is expected to go before a judge on Monday, Sept. 28.

Springfield Police received a report on Friday, Sept. 25, around 1 p.m. that within the 1800 block of Main Street there was an attempted kidnapping, police said.

A man aggressively approached a woman and tried to grab her, police said, but did not succeed.

The woman was not injured and did not know the man, who took off in his car once he had failed to grab the woman, police said.

Police officers went after the car and at one point an officer had to leap out of the way to avoid being hit, police said. Officers were able to block the car in, police said. When the man inside allegedly refused to exit the vehicle, police smashed the windows and took the man into custody.

Jason Goodwin, 38, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, failure to stop for police, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest, police said.

