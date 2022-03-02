Suspect Nabbed In Attempted Murder At Hotel In West Springfield

A man was arrested after a woman was injured during an attempted murder at a Western Massachusetts hotel.

The Hampden County incident began around 1 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, when West Springfield Police responded to the Candlewood Suites located at 572 Riverdale St. for a shooting report.

Upon arrival, officers found damage to the foyer area of the hotel, consistent with gunfire, police said.

An employee witness and a woman who had been shot were soon located inside the hotel. The woman told officers that Mikell Robinson, age unknown, of Cordova, South Carolina, had shot her and then stolen her car, police said.

Officers and detectives with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police searched the surrounding area, and soon located Robinson walking through a lot of the nearby EconoLodge Motel, police said.

Robinson was taken into custody without incident.

The vehicle was located in a parking lot on Riverdale Street, where the firearm believed to be used in the assault was located underneath the front seat, police added.

Robinson was charged with:

Attempted murder

Assault to murder

Firearm, discharging within 500 ft. of a dwelling

Firearm, carrying a loaded gun without a license

Ammunition, possession without an FID card

Malicious destruction of property

The victim, who sustained a minor injury was transported, and later released from the hospital has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

