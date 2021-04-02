Suspect Nabbed For Armed Robbery At Western Mass Mobil Mart

Police in Western Massachusetts have arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed a Mobil Mart with a knife.

Douglas Slier, age 33, was arrested Thursday, April 1, in Berkshire County for the robbery which took place around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, in Pittsfield, according to News22.

Shortly after, members of the Pittsfield Police Department responded to the Mobil Mart located at 580 North St., for a reported armed robbery, said Lieutenant Michael Maddalena.

Arriving units spoke with the Mobil Mart clerk who was unharmed during the incident.

The clerk reported the suspect came into the store with a knife and demanded the money from the register. The suspect reached over the counter and grabbed an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing on foot, Maddalena said.

Slier was charged with armed robbery and will be arraigned later Friday, April 2.

