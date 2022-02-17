Contact Us
Suspect From Hampden County Nabbed After Stabbing At Walmart In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
Walmart in Northampton.
Walmart in Northampton. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Western Massachusetts was arrested after allegedly stabbing a Walmart employee.

The incident took place in Hampshire County around 5 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 17 in Northampton.

According to the Northampton Police Department, police were called to Walmart for a report of two employees in an altercation. 

Upon arrival, officers located one of the males suffering from multiple stab wounds, the department said.

The victim was transported to the hospital by Northampton Fire Rescue for non-life-threatening injuries. 

 A short time later, the suspect, a 23-year-old male from Holyoke, was placed under arrest and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.